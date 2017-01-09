Wacky weather triggers airport delays...

Wacky weather triggers airport delays, minor flooding

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

A weekend snow storm followed closely by freezing rain and fast-warming temperatures are causing travel issues Monday around eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service office in Pocatello issued a flood warning Monday morning for many areas across the region, saying that rain along with temperatures above freezing have created standing water in roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pocatello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Trion's Rides (May '15) Sat Jason 11
Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15) Dec 22 Musikologist 4
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
News Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06) Oct '16 Heartbroken over ... 48
News Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06) Jul '16 Drea 36
News Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri... Jul '16 Rick Perry s Closet 7
News Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Steven 2
See all Pocatello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pocatello Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Bannock County was issued at January 09 at 3:01PM MST

Pocatello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pocatello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Pocatello, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,199 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,275

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC