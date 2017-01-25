Video: Teton County Sheriff Investiga...

Video: Teton County Sheriff Investigating Altercation at Driggs Women's March

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Boise Weekly

Citizens across the globe participated in rallies across the globe Jan. 21 in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. That included marches in Ketchum, Driggs, Pocatello, Moscow, Sandpoint and Boise, where more than 5,000 people stood in a steady snowfall, marching from the Idaho Statehouse to Boise City Hall.

Read more at Boise Weekly.

Pocatello, ID

