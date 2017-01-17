Stephens Performing Arts Center Choos...

Stephens Performing Arts Center Chooses Martin Audio For Jensen Hall Upgrade

Read more: Live Design Online

A Martin Audio MLA Compact system was recently installed in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center as part of a major sound and lighting upgrade. Pocatello, ID Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center opted for the installation of a Martin Audio MLA Compact system as part of a $400,000 sound and lighting system upgrade in the Jensen Grand Concert hall.

