Stephens Performing Arts Center Chooses Martin Audio For Jensen Hall Upgrade

A Martin Audio MLA Compact system was recently installed in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center as part of a major sound and lighting upgrade. Pocatello, ID Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center opted for the installation of a Martin Audio MLA Compact system as part of a $400,000 sound and lighting system upgrade in the Jensen Grand Concert hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Design Online.