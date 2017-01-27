Something old, something new
The Irish Rovers, who performed in Pocatello 40 years ago, will make a return trip Feb. 14 as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Four days later, magician and truTV star Michael Carbonaro will stop in Pocatello as part of his first live tour.
