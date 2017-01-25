Senate to Katsilometes: Pay up

Senate to Katsilometes: Pay up

Tom Katsilometes will have to pay nearly $20,000 in attorney's fees and other costs to Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, following a unanimous Senate finding that his challenge to Nye's election was entirely frivolous. The full Senate backed the finding earlier this week by the Senate State Affairs Committee that Katsilometes, who lost the November general election to Nye by more than 500 votes, had invoked a rare challenge before the Senate without any basis in either fact or law.

