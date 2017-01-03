Register for Potato Conference by Friday
The 49th annual Potato Conference sponsored by the University of Idaho and the 38th Ag Expo will take place on the Idaho State University camp in Pocatello on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Commenting on the conference and expo, Danny Mitchell, owner of Milestone International, Inc., in Blackfoot said, "It's always a good idea when someone offers a location for growers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Musikologist
|4
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Burned
|10
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
|Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06)
|Jul '16
|Drea
|36
|Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri...
|Jul '16
|Rick Perry s Closet
|7
|Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Steven
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC