Police looking for crash witnesses
On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at approximately 9:40 a.m. the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash northbound on I15 at 116.6, near Idaho Falls. Emily Chatterton, 24 of Pocatello, was driving a 2006 Volvo passenger car northbound on I15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Jan 7
|Jason
|11
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Musikologist
|4
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
|Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06)
|Jul '16
|Drea
|36
|Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rick Perry s Closet
|7
|Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Steven
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC