Oregon freshman DL Wayne Kirby transf...

Oregon freshman DL Wayne Kirby transferring to BYU

Monday Jan 2 Read more: Deseret News

Almost exactly 18 months ago, Wayne Kirby of Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho committed to play football at BYU , telling the Idaho State Journal it's where his father, who had passed away a month previous, would want him to go. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive lineman's recruitment gained steam over the next few months, however, and he ultimately signed with the University of Oregon last February.

