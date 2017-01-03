Oregon freshman DL Wayne Kirby transferring to BYU
Almost exactly 18 months ago, Wayne Kirby of Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho committed to play football at BYU , telling the Idaho State Journal it's where his father, who had passed away a month previous, would want him to go. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive lineman's recruitment gained steam over the next few months, however, and he ultimately signed with the University of Oregon last February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Jan 7
|Jason
|11
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Musikologist
|4
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
|Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06)
|Jul '16
|Drea
|36
|Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri...
|Jul '16
|Rick Perry s Closet
|7
|Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Steven
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC