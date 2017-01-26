Mother asks Trump to help free son ja...

Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Venezuela

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Post Register

The mother of a Utah man jailed in Venezuela for the last seven months has issued another tearful plea for help to free her son, this time to President Donald Trump. Laurie Holt's reiterated this week in her new YouTube video her belief that that her son Joshua Holt is being used as a "political pawn" by Venezuela's government.

