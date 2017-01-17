Man loses 9 teeth, suffers burns after e-cigarette device explodes in ...

Man loses 9 teeth, suffers burns afte...

Thursday Jan 19

POCATELLO, Idaho - An Idaho man lost nine of his teeth and suffered second-degree burns to his face and neck Saturday when the e-cigarette he was puffing on exploded in his mouth. Andrew Hall, 30, of Pocatello, ended up in the intensive care unit of a local hospital after the incident, which occurred as he was getting ready for work, according to the East Idaho News .

