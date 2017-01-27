Legislative notebook: Schools, challenges and Airbnb
The public schools budget is the largest and most important part of the state budget. It's seen big increases in recent years after earlier cuts, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra wants another 6.7 percent hike this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pocatello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Trion's Rides (May '15)
|Jan 30
|Wholesale auto
|12
|Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK
|Oct '16
|hlhqntl
|1
|Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06)
|Oct '16
|Heartbroken over ...
|48
|Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06)
|Jul '16
|Drea
|36
|Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rick Perry s Closet
|7
|Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Steven
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pocatello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC