Katsilometes pays price for challenge
The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously recommended imposing heavy costs on Tom Katsilometes, a Republican who mounted an unsuccessful general election challenge to Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello. Katsilometes lost by more than 500 votes, but he invoked a rare procedure to challenge Nye's election before the Senate.
