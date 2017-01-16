ISU plans Idaho Falls polytechnic ins...

ISU plans Idaho Falls polytechnic institute

Idaho State University wants to greatly expand the number of faculty and courses at its Idaho Falls campus in coming years, offering more degree programs and graduate-level classes centered around science and engineering. ISU officials envision transforming the Idaho Falls campus into a polytechnic institute, likely with research ties to neighboring Idaho National Laboratory.

