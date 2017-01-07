Idaho's new groundwater area faces legal hurdles
A flurry of legal challenges have been filed against the Idaho Department of Water Resources over the groundwater management area it created in November. Petitions for the department to reconsider its management area order were initially submitted by the Sun Valley Company, the city of Pocatello and the Coalition of Cities, made up of 14 Magic Valley communities.
