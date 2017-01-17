Idahoans to march for women's equality in I.F.
The 10 a.m. event will bring the region's women, men and children together in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, which will take place at 10 a.m. EST. About 1 million people will take part in the 616 sister marches planned worldwide Saturday, according to the Women's March on Washington website womensmarch.com .
