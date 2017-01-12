Idaho State Journal: Eastern Idaho Lunch Lady Says Life is a...

Idaho State Journal: Eastern Idaho Lu...

It's been more than a year since eastern Idaho school lunch lady Dalene Bowden was fired for giving a free meal to a student, making international headlines , but the drama has continued for the Pocatello native. The controversy at Irving Middle School in Pocatello erupted in December 2015 when Bowden was terminated for giving out the free lunch, worth less than $2.

