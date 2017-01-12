Idaho man loses his teeth after vape ...

Idaho man loses his teeth after vape explodes in his face

1 hr ago

Car salesman Andrew Hall was getting ready for work when his vape exploded in his face , knocking out several of his teeth and burning his cheek An Idaho father lost seven teeth and was left with second degree burns to his cheek after his vape pen exploded in his face. Andrew Hall was getting ready for work at home in Pocatello, Idaho, when he said the device exploded without warning.

