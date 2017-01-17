Graphic Pics: E-cig explosion blows bloke's teeth out and leaves him...
He was getting ready for work and enjoying his vape in Pocatello, Idaho, when the device blew up while in his mouth. Intensive care doctors had to removed chunks of melted plastic, teeth and other foreign objects from his mouth and throat.
