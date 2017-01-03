Fort Hall man convicted of murder

Fort Hall man convicted of murder

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Morning News

Demetrius Gomez, 29, of Fort Hall, Idaho, was convicted yesterday by a federal jury in Pocatello of second degree murder, U.S. Attorney Wendy J. Olson announced. Gomez was charged by indictment on May 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pocatello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15) Dec 22 Musikologist 4
Review: Trion's Rides (May '15) Nov '16 Burned 10
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
News Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06) Oct '16 Heartbroken over ... 48
News Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06) Jul '16 Drea 36
News Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri... Jul '16 Rick Perry s Closet 7
News Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Steven 2
See all Pocatello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pocatello Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bannock County was issued at January 06 at 2:41PM MST

Pocatello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pocatello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Pocatello, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,534

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC