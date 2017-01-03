Fort Hall man convicted of murder
Demetrius Gomez, 29, of Fort Hall, Idaho, was convicted yesterday by a federal jury in Pocatello of second degree murder, U.S. Attorney Wendy J. Olson announced. Gomez was charged by indictment on May 24, 2016.
