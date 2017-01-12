Fort Hall librarians

Fort Hall librarians

After working for 22 years of working at Gate City Elementary, in the Pocatello school district, Fort Hall resident Janiel Swore decided it was time to retire, however, she didn't have a chance to settle into retirement before she was asked to take the position of librarian at Fort Hall Elementary. "I had just put in for my retirement when my principal asked me if I would be interested in working a few days a week at Fort Hall Elementary," Swore said.

