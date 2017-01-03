First baby at BMH is a boy
Bingham Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby in 2017. Noah Ray Moreno was born at 1:16 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. He weighed in at five pounds, two ounces and is 18 inches long and has "tons of hair."
