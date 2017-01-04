Businesses that rise as temperature falls
Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 announced Wednesday that all schools will be cancelled for Thursday due to the predicted cold weather. Wind chills are expected to reach minus-30 throughout eastern Idaho on Thursday.
