BLM Resource Advisory Council to meet

BLM Resource Advisory Council to meet

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the BLM/U.S. Forest Service offices at 1405 Hollipark Drive. A public comment period will kick things off and run to 9:30 a.m. "This is a great opportunity to bring attention to issues of local concern," BLM Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D'Aversa said in a BLM news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pocatello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Trion's Rides (May '15) Jan 7 Jason 11
Inkom Music Thread (Aug '15) Dec 22 Musikologist 4
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
News Teen Autopsy Results Back (Sep '06) Oct '16 Heartbroken over ... 48
News Family grieving over Idaho teen's brutal murder (Sep '06) Jul '16 Drea 36
News Small-town pride: LGBT stigma fades as civil ri... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rick Perry s Closet 7
News Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Steven 2
See all Pocatello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pocatello Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Bannock County was issued at January 21 at 1:16PM MST

Pocatello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pocatello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pocatello, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC