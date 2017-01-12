Accident on Wednesday on the I-15

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle crash on southbound I-15 near milepost 108, in Bingham County. Ronald R. Parmele, 77, of Rexford, Mont., was driving southbound I-15 in a 1999 Lincoln Navigator.

