West Jordan man missing after driving to Idaho
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a West Jordan man who they say is missing after driving to Idaho and failing to return as expected. Paul Meiling, 77, drove to Pocatello, Idaho, on Monday, Dec. 19, and was expected back in Salt Lake City by 3 p.m. the same day, according to his family.
