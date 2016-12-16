Storm hammers region, temps plummet f...

Storm hammers region, temps plummet for weekend

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Post Register

Ingredients included roughly eight inches of fresh snow at lower elevations, a dramatic temperature swing and wind gusts reaching more than 60 mph in some areas of the upper Snake River Valley, said Alex Desmet, a National Weather Service meteorologist in the Pocatello office. A blizzard warning was issued for the Upper Snake highlands areas - including the cities of St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor - and officials urged drivers to avoid heading north from Idaho Falls entirely due to visibility issues and fast-dropping temperatures.

