Official Ballot Recounts in Eastern Idaho Result in Zero Change

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Boise Weekly

While other states have seen multiple challenges to the Nov. 8 election results, Idaho has only seen two and, according to the Idaho State Journal , ballot recounts in Bannock County didn't change anything. After Democratic candidate Mike Saville lost by more than 4,400 votes to incumbent Idaho State Senator Jim Guthrie for legislative district No.

