No home for the holidays: Deer Park f...

No home for the holidays: Deer Park family left without a house after fire

Sunday Dec 11

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon off of Eloika Lake Road and fire crews are still working to determine what caused it. Even though the family is now looking through the ashes to see what survived, they're remaining positive.

