Man survives 2 days in snowy countryside
A Utah man says he survived two days stranded in his car without food in an isolated part of Idaho by building a fire in an abandoned farmhouse. Paul Meiling told The Deseret News on Wednesday that he got stuck after driving down a snowy side road on the way home from delivering books to Idaho State University in Pocatello.
