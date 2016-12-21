Man survives 2 days in snowy countryside

Thursday Dec 22

A Utah man says he survived two days stranded in his car without food in an isolated part of Idaho by building a fire in an abandoned farmhouse. Paul Meiling told The Deseret News on Wednesday that he got stuck after driving down a snowy side road on the way home from delivering books to Idaho State University in Pocatello.

