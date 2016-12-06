Blackfoot man pleads guilty to possessing bombs
Matthew Gage Burgett, 25, pleaded guilty in Pocatello's U.S. District Court to a charge of unlawful possession of destructive devices, said a U.S. Attorney's Office news release. Burgett has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 28. Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies and Blackfoot Police officers served search warrants on Burgett's home in September 2015.
