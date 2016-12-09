Arts & Music briefly
The Idaho State University Civic Symphony will perform Friday and Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Courtesy of Idaho State University The Idaho State University Civic Symphony and the ISU Camerata Choir and ISU Choir will perform "Joy to the World: an ISU Christmas" today and Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
