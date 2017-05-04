Northern Pass tower heights detailed
Northern Pass would double the size of existing electricity towers in some wooded conservation areas, and communities should find out later this year when construction would start should the project get approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders
|7 hr
|kentspark
|1
|boy did they let it blast
|8 hr
|kentspark
|1
|Trump claims 'fake news' impacts his approval r...
|8 hr
|kentspark
|1
|United Airlines President Scott Kirby
|9 hr
|kentspark
|1
|Skies not-so-friendly anymore
|9 hr
|kentspark
|1
|NewsHour
|9 hr
|kentspark
|1
|Sanders: House health care bill is an insult
|9 hr
|kentspark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC