President Trump's Budget Targets 52,392 New Hampshirites Who Voted for Him
Although he campaigned on promises to create jobs and strengthen the economy in rural areas, President Trump's budget eliminates the Northern Border Regional Commission, or NBRC, which funds economic and community development projects in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, the NBRC serves four counties.
Read more at Center for American Progress.
