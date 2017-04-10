Independent phone repair business on ...

Independent phone repair business on the rise

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

President of NH iPhone Repair Chad Johansen shows how he can fix a cracked screen on a iPhone Thursday afternoon at his new Portsmouth shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bristol news 4 hr tacosanyone 1
turkey votes to expand presidential powers 4 hr tacosanyone 1
Los Sleepers 5 hr tacosanyone 1
Media accuse president of flip-flops 5 hr tacosanyone 1
atty. General Sessions unveils new approach 5 hr tacosanyone 1
face the nation 5 hr tacosanyone 1
McCain: N. Korea 'May Be the First Test' of Tru... 6 hr tacosanyone 1
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Plymouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,350,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC