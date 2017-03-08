Letter: Support developmental services

Letter: Support developmental services

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Concord Monitor

I had the privilege of attending the 1st state budget hearing at Plymouth State University last week. It was powerful to hear the many stories of how Lakes Region Community Services in Laconia and Plymouth support and encourage individuals with disabilities and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Jeanine: Trump dismissed appointees, So w... 2 hr kentspark 1
our Sunday special 2 hr kentspark 3
opioid epidemic map 7 hr kentspark 1
Bernie sanders quote 7 hr kentspark 1
the least important story of 2017 so far 7 hr kentspark 1
A soldier's song 7 hr kentspark 1
interview with DHS Secretary John Kelly 7 hr kentspark 1
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Grafton County was issued at March 12 at 3:29AM EDT

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Plymouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC