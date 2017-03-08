Letter: Support developmental services
I had the privilege of attending the 1st state budget hearing at Plymouth State University last week. It was powerful to hear the many stories of how Lakes Region Community Services in Laconia and Plymouth support and encourage individuals with disabilities and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Jeanine: Trump dismissed appointees, So w...
|2 hr
|kentspark
|1
|our Sunday special
|2 hr
|kentspark
|3
|opioid epidemic map
|7 hr
|kentspark
|1
|Bernie sanders quote
|7 hr
|kentspark
|1
|the least important story of 2017 so far
|7 hr
|kentspark
|1
|A soldier's song
|7 hr
|kentspark
|1
|interview with DHS Secretary John Kelly
|7 hr
|kentspark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC