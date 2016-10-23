Ryan Cavanaugh Leaves Jeff Austin Band
Last August mandolin player Jeff Austin announced a lineup change to the Jeff Austin Band in which Ryan Cavanaugh was brought in to replace banjoist Danny Barnes. Today, Cavanaugh revealed his decision to leave the band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
