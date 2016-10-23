Ryan Cavanaugh Leaves Jeff Austin Band

Oct 23, 2016 Read more: JamBase

Last August mandolin player Jeff Austin announced a lineup change to the Jeff Austin Band in which Ryan Cavanaugh was brought in to replace banjoist Danny Barnes. Today, Cavanaugh revealed his decision to leave the band.

