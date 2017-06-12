Magna touts new customizable LED head...

Magna touts new customizable LED headlamps

Tuesday Jun 13

Magna says its D-Optic lighting provides energy-efficiency benefits as well because LEDs are more efficient than other light sources, and they last longer. Photo credit: Magna International Canadian auto supplier Magna International says it has created a more efficient headlamp that can be custom developed for a vehicle's specific shape and styling, but also improves visibility for drivers.

