Magna touts new customizable LED headlamps
Magna says its D-Optic lighting provides energy-efficiency benefits as well because LEDs are more efficient than other light sources, and they last longer. Photo credit: Magna International Canadian auto supplier Magna International says it has created a more efficient headlamp that can be custom developed for a vehicle's specific shape and styling, but also improves visibility for drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van accident feb 2017
|20 hr
|Tom Mack
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun 5
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC