Magna reinvents the headlight with acrylic, injection molding expertise
The D-Optic LED lens on General Motors Co.' s Chevrolet Traverse has three large lenses next to six smaller ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Livonia old-timers out there (May '10)
|Wed
|MaryLou
|52
|when is that goofy livonia ordinance officer st...
|Jun 24
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Here boy
|1,122
|Van accident feb 2017
|Jun 15
|Tom Mack
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun '17
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun '17
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun '17
|Zoe
|47
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC