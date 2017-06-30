Hudsonville Ice Cream reveals its Det...

Hudsonville Ice Cream reveals its Detroit-themed flavor after 2,500 contest entries

Thursday Jun 15

Get ready for a new Detroit-themed ice cream flavor from Hudsonville. After receiving around 2,500 entries in its create a Detroit-themed flavor contest, we have a winner.

