Feighan: Are fidget spinners a tool or a distraction?
Feighan: Fidget spinners are spring's hottest new toy. But are they more of a distraction than a calming tool? Feighan: Are fidget spinners a tool or a distraction? Feighan: Fidget spinners are spring's hottest new toy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van accident feb 2017
|1 hr
|Tom Mack
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun 5
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC