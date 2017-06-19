Dupont awards Plastipak for packaging...

Dupont awards Plastipak for packaging technology

Thursday Jun 15

Plastipak Packaging Inc. , headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, has announced its Direct Object Printing patented technology has earned a 2017 Silver Award for Packaging Innovation from DuPont Performance Materials . In their 29th year, DuPont says the awards are the industry's longest running, global, independently judged celebration of innovation and collaboration throughout the value chain.

