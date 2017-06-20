2017-18 Model School Library Award Goes to Plymouth Canton's East Middle School

LANSING East Middle School's Library Media Center has won the state's 2017-18 Model 21st Century School Library award for excelling at the important library skillset of collaboration, the Library of Michigan announced today. The school library, part of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, won the SL 21 honor for its focus on services and programs for students and staff, and extensive professional activities promoting school libraries and quality services statewide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.