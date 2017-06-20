2017-18 Model School Library Award Goes to Plymouth Canton's East Middle School
LANSING East Middle School's Library Media Center has won the state's 2017-18 Model 21st Century School Library award for excelling at the important library skillset of collaboration, the Library of Michigan announced today. The school library, part of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, won the SL 21 honor for its focus on services and programs for students and staff, and extensive professional activities promoting school libraries and quality services statewide.
