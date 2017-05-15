Teen house party draws 400, causes ruckus
A teen whose family was away had a house party that spun out of control, drawing 400 people and ultimately the Plymouth Township police.
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun 5
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Anyone know a Shawn Michael Joseph?
|May 10
|Interested
|1
