Over 50 teams bring 'momentum' to Relay for Life Organizers hope to raise $200,000 after once-separate Relay for Life events merged in Canton, Plymouth. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/05/02/over-50-teams-bring-momentum-relay-life/101031700/ The merger of cancer-fighting Relay for Life events in Canton and Plymouth appears to have spurred renewed interest in forming teams to raise money, officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.