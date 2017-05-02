Over 50 teams bring 'momentum' to Relay for Life
Over 50 teams bring 'momentum' to Relay for Life Organizers hope to raise $200,000 after once-separate Relay for Life events merged in Canton, Plymouth. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/05/02/over-50-teams-bring-momentum-relay-life/101031700/ The merger of cancer-fighting Relay for Life events in Canton and Plymouth appears to have spurred renewed interest in forming teams to raise money, officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Ass
|227
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|14 hr
|Hunter
|5
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Anyone know a Shawn Michael Joseph?
|May 10
|Interested
|1
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May 8
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|Principal Targeting Teachers
|May 7
|thee1truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC