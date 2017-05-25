Handmade: Village Potters Guild shapes talent
A small, talented group of potters, serious about their craft, make up the Village Potters Guild which originated in the fall of 1994 after retiring Plymouth art teacher, Kris Darby, decided she "wanted to have a place to do pottery and work with other people." Handmade: Village Potters Guild shapes talent A small, talented group of potters, serious about their craft, make up the Village Potters Guild which originated in the fall of 1994 after retiring Plymouth art teacher, Kris Darby, decided she "wanted to have a place to do pottery and work with other people."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun 5
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Anyone know a Shawn Michael Joseph?
|May '17
|Interested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC