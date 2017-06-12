ARS of Eastern USA Chapters' News
On Saturday, April 1, 2017 the Washington “Satenig” Chapter of the Armenian Relief Society Eastern Region held a fundraiser for the ARS Stepanakert “Soseh” Kindergarten Rebuilding Project at the home of Dr. Grigor & Mrs. Arax Khachikian. Ungh. Angele Manoogian, the Committee Chair attended the event and updated the guests about the project and the importance of our support of this worthwhile endeavor.
