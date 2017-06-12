ARS of Eastern USA Chapters' News

On Saturday, April 1, 2017 the Washington “Satenig” Chapter of the Armenian Relief Society Eastern Region held a fundraiser for the ARS Stepanakert “Soseh” Kindergarten Rebuilding Project at the home of Dr. Grigor & Mrs. Arax Khachikian. Ungh. Angele Manoogian, the Committee Chair attended the event and updated the guests about the project and the importance of our support of this worthwhile endeavor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.