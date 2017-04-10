Warning of possible measles exposure ...

Warning of possible measles exposure at 2 Ann Arbor restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MLive.com

The includes Mark's Midtown Coney Island at 3586 Plymouth Road and Benny's Family Dining at 1952 S. Industrial Highway. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, April 14, confirmed the second measles case of 2017 in Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) 22 hr Cashier 225
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Sat antoniop 7
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr 11 JBR 2
Livonia....what happened?? Apr 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 6
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Plymouth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC