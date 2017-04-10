Warning of possible measles exposure at 2 Ann Arbor restaurants
The includes Mark's Midtown Coney Island at 3586 Plymouth Road and Benny's Family Dining at 1952 S. Industrial Highway. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, April 14, confirmed the second measles case of 2017 in Michigan.
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|22 hr
|Cashier
|225
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Sat
|antoniop
|7
|Need date for Motor city nightmare
|Apr 11
|JBR
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Apr 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|6
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
