Transgender actor debuts in first female role on stage
Transgender actor debuts in first female role on stage Gerri Carney learned to walk and talk like a woman through her observations as an actor Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/04/03/transgender-actor-debuts-first-female-role-stage/99587244/ "Right now with me being along in my transition to the point I am, I don't have a dream female role. My dream now is to just get female roles," said Carney, who was known as "Jerry" most of her life.
