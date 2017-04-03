Transgender actor debuts in first female role on stage Gerri Carney learned to walk and talk like a woman through her observations as an actor Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/04/03/transgender-actor-debuts-first-female-role-stage/99587244/ "Right now with me being along in my transition to the point I am, I don't have a dream female role. My dream now is to just get female roles," said Carney, who was known as "Jerry" most of her life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.