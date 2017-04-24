Officials Warn Of Exposure To Measles At Two Ann Arbor Restaurants
Following Friday's confirmation by state health officials that a Livingston County resident had contracted the second case of measles in Michigan this year, officials in Washtenaw County are warning the public that people may have been exposed to the disease at two Ann Arbor restaurants recently. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the second confirmed case Friday.
