Measles Cases Pinpointed to Ann Arbor Area Saturday, April 15
LANSING, MI Michigan's second measles case of 2017 was confirmed by state Department of Health and Human Services officials on Friday, and on Saturday it was disclosed where they were. Few details about the ailing person were disclosed by DHHS staffers in Lansing other than it was an adult, it was a direct result of an exposure to the first such afflicted person in late March, the two victims were not related in any way, and both were passengers in the same flight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Apr 16
|Cashier
|225
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Need date for Motor city nightmare
|Apr 11
|JBR
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Apr 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|6
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar '17
|sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC